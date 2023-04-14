Donate

Philly Pops files lawsuit against Philadelphia Orchestra/Kimmel Center

The lawsuit comes after the nation's largest stand-alone Pops orchestra announced in November it will cease operations.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 13, 2023

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, the Philly Pops alleges that the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center (POKC) willfully engaged in unlawful, anticompetitive and predatory conduct designed to force the Pops out of business.

Months after the announcement, the Pops were also evicted from the Kimmel Center after an apparent dispute over unpaid debt. And the issues mounted when musicians sued its own management seeking back wages.

In the lawsuit, the Pops say it tried to resolve its financial issues but claims POKC deliberately acted to prevent POPS performances at the Kimmel Center. The orchestra also claims they were evicted on three days’ notice in mid-January.

