Live: Day 5 of Public Impeachment Hearings

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Philly police officer wounded in gunfire exchange with man

(Miguel Martinez for Billy Penn)

(Miguel Martinez for Billy Penn)

Authorities in Philadelphia say at least one man exchanged gunfire with police as he was getting off a bus and an officer suffered a graze wound.

The shooting happened Thursday morning right outside a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said police pulled over the bus and when the alleged gunman got off, the shooting began.

He said there were about 15 passengers on the bus but no injuries were reported.

Police spokeswoman Tanya Little said a police officer suffered a graze wound but no more information was available.

A press conference was announced outside a Philadelphia hospital but the timing is unknown.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate