Philly native Eve, Don Lemon headline B. PHL Innovation Festival
A three-day festival aims to stake Philadelphia’s claim as the most innovative city on the East Coast.
Now in its third iteration, the B. PHL Innovation Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Friday, Oct. 1.
The fest, launched in 2019, focuses on bright ideas in sectors spanning from the arts to health care and tech.
Headlining this year’s event will be Philadelphia native and Grammy award-winning rapper Eve, as well as CNN anchor Don Lemon. Interviewing Lemon will be WHYY News & Digital Director Melony Roy.
The festival’s thematic undercurrent — as the world navigates a new normal brought on by the coronavirus pandemic — will be “Rising Through Collaboration.”
“B. PHL has always been about discovering new ways to think, and re-think, to find innovative solutions that activate change,” B. PHL co-founder Michelle Histand said in a statement. “This past year has underscored the importance of thinking differently, and this year’s festival is all about bringing people together to do just that.”
This year’s speakers range from Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani to Villanova Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Wright. Philly’s own Questlove will close out the festival with a show at REC Philly.
A full agenda for the hybrid event — which will feature a mix of in-person and online workshops, film screenings, keynotes, and panels — can be found online.
Virtual festival tickets are available for free. A limited number of in-person tickets are also available for events at the Location 215 studio on Spring Garden Street. In-person attendees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and ID.
