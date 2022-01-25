Philly Mayor undergoes medical procedure

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is undergoing surgery for a heart condition, but city officials believe a transfer of power isn’t necessary.

The mayor, 63, suffers from atrial fibrillation and he is undergoing a common medical procedure called an ablation, which is designed to block abnormal electrical signals in order to restore a normal heart rhythm, according to City Hall. About 75,000 of the procedures are done in the United States annually.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the treatment “uses heat or cold energy to create tiny scars in your heart to block the abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal heartbeat.”

Kenney will undergo anesthesia and remain out of the office for two days.

He plans to be back to work on Thursday.