A new initiative from Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration aims to bridge together Philadelphia’s Black and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

The “Black + Gold Series,” announced Tuesday by the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement (OPE), will be a year-long effort focused on building mutual understanding across cultures through a mix of events, activities, and conversations, with help from long-standing community-based organizations.

Romana Lee-Akiyama, who directs OPE, said that a November attack involving Black and Asian American teenagers on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line illuminated the need for building cross-racial understanding. Four teenage girls were charged with ethnic intimidation and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.