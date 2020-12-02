Philly Latinos call on community to get involved in fight against gun violence

Lisa Espinosa’s 26-year-old son, Raymond Pantoja, was murdered outside of a nightclub in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood back in 2016.

News reports detailed how a man held a gun to Pantoja’s chest and fired, but he wasn’t arrested until six months later.

In a town hall to discuss how gun violence affects the Latino community and ways to get Latinos more involved in the battle against gun violence, Espinosa talked about how she had to fight from the very beginning.

Fight to find her son’s killer, fight to recover some of the costs of burying him, and now, getting Latinos involved in fighting the gun violence plaguing the city as a whole.

“This is not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Espinosa said. “But this is a calling that I see, that my son, his death will not be in vain.”

City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez’ office helped organize the town hall Tuesday night, which featured a police captain, former homicide prosecutor and mothers who lost children to gun violence as speakers.

As of Sunday, more than 2,000 people have been shot, a 53% increase from this time last year. With a month left in the year, the city has recorded 454 homicides as of Monday, per police data, already reaching a more than decade high.

Philadelphia is not alone in this phenomenon. New York City, Chicago, and other large cities have experienced similar spikes in violence.

“More of us need to be at the front of this movement,” said Aleida Garcia.

Garcia, co-founder of the National Homicide Justice Alliance, helped moderate the Zoom meeting.

She called for the Latino community to work in tandem with Black communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence. For Garcia, the activism is personal: She lost her son to gun violence in 2015.

By Garcia’s calculation, 170 of the year’s more than 450 homicides have been Latino.