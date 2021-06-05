Philly hosts summer job fair Saturday aimed at millennials and Gen Z
The City of Philadelphia is hosting a job fair Saturday to help local millennials and Gen Z-ers find work for the summer.
“PHLYouth Summer Career Fest!” will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at LOVE Park.
The goal of the event is to link residents ages 12 to 39 with job opportunities, education resources, and community services. The effort is the result of a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, the Philadelphia Youth Commission, the Millennial Advisory Committee, and Radio One Philly.
Jeanette Bavwidinsi, director of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, said it’s a “summer love letter to the city.” The director said SEPTA, Fresh Grocer, and Snipes are among the more than two dozen businesses and organizations expected to be there.
“It’s been such an incredibly difficult year for so many, including Gen-Z and millennial Philadelphians,” said Bavwidinsi. “We wanted to do our part to help our peers get a leg up on the summer and connect them with opportunities and resources curated just for them.”
In addition to employment, visitors can also get vaccinated as the city Department of Public Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic along with Philly Teen Vaxx Ambassadors.
“As Philadelphia begins to reopen, it’s essential that our peers have access to this job market and have the tools to make their applications as strong as possible,” said Alfredo Praticò, chair of the Philadelphia Youth Commission. “We believe that the PHLYouth Summer Career Fest! will be the first step in achieving that goal.”