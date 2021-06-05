Philly hosts summer job fair Saturday aimed at millennials and Gen Z

The City of Philadelphia is hosting a job fair Saturday to help local millennials and Gen Z-ers find work for the summer.

“PHLYouth Summer Career Fest!” will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at LOVE Park.

The goal of the event is to link residents ages 12 to 39 with job opportunities, education resources, and community services. The effort is the result of a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, the Philadelphia Youth Commission, the Millennial Advisory Committee, and Radio One Philly.

Jeanette Bavwidinsi, director of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, said it’s a “summer love letter to the city.” The director said SEPTA, Fresh Grocer, and Snipes are among the more than two dozen businesses and organizations expected to be there.