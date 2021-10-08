Philly honors Black leader of domestic workers union with new holiday

Stinson is one of the people who had been pushing City Council to approve the holiday. Amid that organizing, she talked about Bolden with the parents who employ her, and it helped her advocate for better working conditions for herself.

“I think it opened the communication between us more,” she said.

The holiday is the latest in a string of moves by the council to boost profiles and protections for the city’s 16,000 domestic workers. Protections known as the Philadelphia Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights went into effect in May 2020, part of organizing across the country to extend basic guardrails for work done in the home.

“Domestic labor — cooking, cleaning, providing child care, providing emotional and physical support for families, maintaining a home — is some of the hardest, most necessary work in our society. It is the kind of work that makes all other forms of labor possible,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks, the lead sponsor of the resolution and a former domestic worker.

“I know what it’s like to work in other people’s homes and feel undervalued, underpaid, and overlooked,” she continued.

In her time, Bolden was head of the National Domestic Workers Union of America. Not a traditional union, it lobbied for the rights of domestic workers around the country. It also turned this group into a political bloc, by getting members to register to vote.

The aim was to put domestic work on par with other careers. Caretakers, house cleaners, and other domestic jobs, as well as agricultural workers, were excluded from New Deal labor policies that guaranteed basic worker protections, such as minimum pay and overtime.

“Domestic workers were excluded … specifically because they knew the workers were Black people,” said Shanique Jones, who organizes Black workers with the National Domestic Workers Alliance.