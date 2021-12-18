Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Philly Health Department offering free at-home COVID tests at vaccine clinic Saturday

A BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories rests on a table in the room where student-athletes at Pacific Lutheran are tested three times a week, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash.

A BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories rests on a table in the room where student-athletes at Pacific Lutheran are tested three times a week, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

At-home, rapid testing kits for COVID-19 have been hard to come by in Philadelphia and across the country. The Department of Public Health will try to make a dent in that demand with a free test giveaway at a Saturday morning vaccine clinic at Community Academy of Philadelphia, in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood.

Those who attend the clinic at 1100 E. Erie Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon will be able to collect two free testing kits per person.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The event is the first in a series of Health Department clinics that will pair the opportunity for people to get their initial vaccine doses or booster shots with the chance to stock up on at-home tests.

Both measures could help to stem the tide of the latest COVID surge, which led Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole earlier this week to advise against holiday gatherings of multiple households.

Parking will be available on site.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Part of the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Nick Kariuki

Read more
A headshot of Nick Kariuki

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate