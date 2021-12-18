Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

At-home, rapid testing kits for COVID-19 have been hard to come by in Philadelphia and across the country. The Department of Public Health will try to make a dent in that demand with a free test giveaway at a Saturday morning vaccine clinic at Community Academy of Philadelphia, in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood.

Those who attend the clinic at 1100 E. Erie Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon will be able to collect two free testing kits per person.