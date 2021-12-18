Philly Health Department offering free at-home COVID tests at vaccine clinic Saturday
At-home, rapid testing kits for COVID-19 have been hard to come by in Philadelphia and across the country. The Department of Public Health will try to make a dent in that demand with a free test giveaway at a Saturday morning vaccine clinic at Community Academy of Philadelphia, in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood.
Those who attend the clinic at 1100 E. Erie Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon will be able to collect two free testing kits per person.
The event is the first in a series of Health Department clinics that will pair the opportunity for people to get their initial vaccine doses or booster shots with the chance to stock up on at-home tests.
Both measures could help to stem the tide of the latest COVID surge, which led Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole earlier this week to advise against holiday gatherings of multiple households.
Parking will be available on site.