Philly DA files charges against teens for attack of Asian classmates on SEPTA train

The incident was caught on SEPTA surveillance cameras Wednesday. In one of the videos, the attackers can be heard calling the victims racist slurs, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

One teenage girl appeared to hit and drag another teenage girl to the ground. Others joined in beating and stomping on the girl while she was down. The victim’s three friends appeared to shield themselves from more punches.

Anti-Asian incidents have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported hate crimes against people of Asian descent rose 76% in 2020 according to an FBI report.

Nestel said SEPTA was installing an escort service for students at Olney Station Thursday, with a police officer to be stationed at the stop daily and police available to ride the SEPTA with students if they want.

All four victims attend Central High School. One was defending someone who was being bullied, according to representatives of the School District of Philadelphia.

“For her to be so brave and willing to do what she felt was necessary to defend another student is very honorable,” Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the district, said Thursday. “It’s unfortunate that she was treated in such a way, because she really did something that we expect all of us to do — when you see someone being mistreated or you see someone being harmed, you don’t just stand by. You try to help them.”