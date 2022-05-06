Philly Counts, the team responsible for community outreach during the 2020 Census, shifted to COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 2021. Now, the office has reached a significant engagement milestone over the past six months.

The Philly Counts team announced Thursday that it has knocked on more than 100,000 doors and has had over 17,000 informational conversations with city residents about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Being able to reach individuals and families in their communities with vaccine information has been critical to ensuring vaccine equity in Philadelphia,” said Vanessa Caracoza, the director of partnerships for Philly Counts. “We knew that access to information would be essential to ensuring the health and wellbeing of all Philadelphians throughout the COVID pandemic.”

In October, the office, which works in partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, launched a paid canvassing program to engage with Philadelphians about the importance of the vaccine. Since then, 50 canvassers have made at least three passes through each of the 32 lowest-vaccinated Philly neighborhoods.