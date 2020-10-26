Philly Catholics process pope’s call for legal protections of same-sex unions

Michael McQueen grew up in the Southern Baptist church believing, as a young gay man, that he would go to hell.

But while attending Catholic school, McQueen said he learned he could be himself and be religious, so long as he remained celibate.

He converted to Catholicism at 18 and went on to study theology at St. John’s University, even considering a vocation to the priesthood at one time.

Still, McQueen, now 30, has always struggled with the church’s stance on LGBTQ issues. As recently as 2003, the church held a position that emphasized respect for homosexuals, but warned against approving “homosexual behavior” or offering legal recognition to “homosexual unions.”

McQueen, who co-chairs a group called OUT Catholics of Philadelphia, received a glimmer of hope that one day theology could catch up with modern views when Pope Francis’ call for laws allowing same-sex civil unions became public this week.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They are children of God and have a right to a family,” said the pope in “Francesco,” a new documentary that debuted Wednesday at a film festival in Rome.

The remarks have stirred conversation among Catholic communities — with some saying the pope’s comments don’t go far enough and others concerned that he has sown confusion about what the church teaches.

McQueen, one of the more than 4 million Catholics in the five-county region, admits the pope’s comments don’t affect the tenet that marriage in the church is between a man and a woman. It’s a point the Archdiocese of Philadelphia reiterated in a statement last week in response to Pope Francis’ statements.

“It is important to note that the remarks appeared in the context of a film and not a church teaching document,” read the statement, which was not directly attributed to Philadelphia’s new Archbishop Nelson Pérez.

“The Holy Father has consistently affirmed the sacrament of marriage as a union between one man and one woman on many occasions just as he has affirmed the need to treat all people with respect and dignity.”

Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubick echoed that statement in comments to America magazine, saying the pope’s remarks do not reflect “a departure from the teaching of the Catholic Church concerning marriage or homosexuality.”

But even with no mention of theology or marriage within the church, McQueen said the pope’s comments were, at the very least, a sign of progress.

“I think it’s a very radical step and I think it starts at that basis of the dignity of the human person … and I really believe that as the church honors the dignity of the human person and sees the image of God in every person no matter what their sexual orientation, their gender identity, that we’ll see the theology slowly come along with that,” said McQueen. “But for now, I think this is a tremendous step coming from the Holy Father.”