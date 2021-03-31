Philly Black-owned brewery debuts its first beers

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

—

Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery has brought two new beers to the marketplace.

Two Locals Brewing Company, owned by brothers Mengistu and Richard Koilor, launched the beers in partnership with FCM Hospitality and Mainstay Independent Brewing.

“It’s been great because it helped us get our product to market before actually getting a brick and mortar,” Mengistu Koilor said of the collaboration.

“Pennsylvania’s laws around beer and liquor (are) pretty strict. You have to jump through some hoops to get the license to actually be able to sell and distribute beer, so this has actually helped us circumvent that and get our product out there, which is great.”

This month marked the debut of their Nubian Brown Ale, a beer with hints of fresh-baked bread, nutty and medium roasted coffee, and the Prolific Hazy IPA, which features hints of mango nectar, guava, and pineapple. A third beer titled Who You Wit? — a Belgian-style Witbier — is slated for release in May.

Richard Koilor said that people have been responding favorably to the beers since they were released — particularly their Nubian Brown Ale.

“A lot of people have been happy that we released that beer because there is so many IPAs out there and people are happy that they are able to get a beer style that they don’t see out there that often,” he said.