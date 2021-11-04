​​Indego is expanding, again: Philly bike-share program to double in size by 2026

Five million rides into Indego’s bike-share operation, Philadelphia officials have announced another multi-year expansion.

Indego’s 2022 Expansion Plan follows a successful 2021 that has seen record ridership, according to city officials.

So far this year, Indego has added more than 25 new stations and 300 new e-bikes to its fleet, prioritizing expansion to underserved neighborhoods and bolstering support in areas that have seen increased ridership.

Officials hope those results are a harbinger of things to come.

“I think that the results from this year really show what Indego can do over the next five years,” Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll said in a statement.

Mayor Jim Kenney, who praised the system expansion, spoke to the role Indego played amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as commuters sought alternatives to crowded mass transit.