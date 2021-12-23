Philadelphia International Airport officials estimate just under one million people will come through during the holidays, and that could create some delays for travelers.

“Our busiest days will be the day after Christmas, Monday after Christmas, Dec. 27, and then Wednesday, Dec. 29 as people are either coming back from visiting family for the holiday or if they’re heading out for a vacation after the holiday,” said airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead, including booking a parking space, and to expect delays.

“We are reminding people to arrive at least three hours early,” Redfern said. “It will be crowded, especially if they haven’t flown since the start of the pandemic or if they’ve flown, and it wasn’t that busy yet.”