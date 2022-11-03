In Fishtown, Julian Salkind has been hitting up his local tavern, and said the energy of the city matches when the Phillies last went to the World Series in 2008.

“I feel like everyone is just coming together,” Salkind said. “It’s coming at a good time. I mean, just even all Philly sports in general, things are just so crazy right now. I think, you know, times are tough with COVID and everything, it’s a nice shining light amidst all of that.”

Jenn Nguyen echoed the same sentiment, saying the vibes have been pretty good the past few weeks.

“I think it’s all really bringing us all together,” Nguyen said “I know there’s been a lot of tough times in Philly, but this is a good, positive moment for the city.”

Phillies ace Aaron Nola started Game 4 on the mound. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 for Philadelphia on Thursday. Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros.

Game 5 will take place at Citizens Bank Park and will start at 8:03 p.m.