Despite Game 4 loss, Phillies fans are eating, drinking, and being merry during the World Series
Phillies fans packed bars Wednesday night across Philadelphia, including the Starboard Side Tavern in Fishtown.
It was a scoreless Game 4 for the Phils, with pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astro’s bullpen dishing out the second no-hitter in World Series History.
Despite Wednesday’s showing, fans have been glued to every crack of the bat during the World Series.
In Fishtown, Julian Salkind has been hitting up his local tavern, and said the energy of the city matches when the Phillies last went to the World Series in 2008.
“I feel like everyone is just coming together,” Salkind said. “It’s coming at a good time. I mean, just even all Philly sports in general, things are just so crazy right now. I think, you know, times are tough with COVID and everything, it’s a nice shining light amidst all of that.”
Jenn Nguyen echoed the same sentiment, saying the vibes have been pretty good the past few weeks.
“I think it’s all really bringing us all together,” Nguyen said “I know there’s been a lot of tough times in Philly, but this is a good, positive moment for the city.”
Phillies ace Aaron Nola started Game 4 on the mound. Noah Syndergaard will start Game 5 for Philadelphia on Thursday. Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros.
Game 5 will take place at Citizens Bank Park and will start at 8:03 p.m.
The teams will take a travel day Friday before heading back to Houston to end the series for Game 6 Saturday and if needed, Game 7 on Sunday.
Philadelphia is looking to win its third World Series title in franchise history. Fans have been excited since winning the NL Pennant against the San Diego Padres. With celebrations expected if the team wins, the city’s sanitation department is prepping in advance.
If you’re headed to Game 5, I-95 and I-76 will likely be slow near the stadium complex, but SEPTA is ramping up capacity on its Broad Street Line, which takes riders from North Philadelphia or Center City to within blocks of Citizens Bank Park. Rides home after the game will be free on that line.
