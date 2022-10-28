Phillies’ World Series run leads wild stretch of Philly success

Miles Teller — fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the season premiere — had just hit Cabo San Lucas to vacation and celebrate his wife Keleigh’s 30th birthday.

Faster than Maverick could reach Mach 10, Teller had a change of plans: The Philadelphia Phillies — the team he grew up rooting for, including sitting with his dad near the left-field foul pole for Shane Victorino’s grand slam in the 2008 playoffs — had clinched an NL wild card.

Who needed Cabo when the promise of the South Philadelphia madhouse beckoned?

“We’re going to the NLCS. We’ll figure it out,” Teller told his wife. “Let’s go.”

So off the couple went, and the actor best known for playing Rooster in “Top Gun: Maverick” became a fixture at home playoff games and had a sweet seat for the Game 5 clincher that sent the Phillies to the World Series.

Yeah, the win took his breath away.

“I’ve been coming to every playoffs forever,” Teller said on the field, the celebration roaring around him. “Now the seats are a little better.”

Oh yeah, seats! Teller has them and you have to be a Philly A-lister like Jason Kelce or Jay Wright — or one of the lucky, lottery-winning few — to snag a pair of World Series tickets for Games 3 and 4 and potentially Game 5 next week against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.