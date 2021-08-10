Members of Philadelphia City Council joined with elected state officials and members of the public to call for an end to lockouts in Philadelphia.

Lockouts take people out of their rental properties, forcing them to quickly grab their belongings before being thrown out for not paying rent, often circumventing the legal process of an eviction.

Councilmember Helen Gym said the issue is that landlords in many cases have received pandemic assistance or are just about to receive part of the millions being set aside to help those who are behind in their rent, but they are still locking out tenants.

“We know that the lockouts and evictions are targeting people of color,” Gym said. “Seventy-four percent of the evictions involve a Black tenant. Seventy percent of evictions involve a mother or a woman, and over half of the evictions involve an individual who is caring for either a child, a senior, or a member of the family who is disabled.”

Steven Smith is one of the people who has been locked out. He says that, even though over $13,000 in back rent and utilities were paid to his landlord, he and his family found himself on the street July 14 after being locked out of his home.

“We’ve been homeless since then. We’ve been living in a hotel,” Smith said. “Now my money has been depleted.”