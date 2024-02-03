Now Dewan, after restructuring the financial model of the zoo for sustainability to keep supporting animals like those tigers, is turning his gaze to all nonprofits, which he’s concerned are just as endangered.

“Nonprofits don’t fail because of the urgency of their mission or the things they’re working on,” he said. “It’s because they don’t have the financial resources to really be able to pull off what is oftentimes a long-term mission.”

Dewan said he’s noticed the available pool of money to promote social good is shrinking rather than growing.

“Philanthropy in the United States has hit a wall,” he said. “It is stuck at $500 billion.”

The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy in Indianapolis tracks all types of charitable giving, including individuals, foundations, corporations and legacy gifts, or money left in wills. In 2022, there was an estimated $499 billion donated to U.S. charities down from $516 billion in 2021.

One reason was poorer stock market performance but also high inflation for individual donors — which accounts for $319 billion in donations nationwide — declined by 13.4% when adjusted for inflation.

Donations to environmental and animal organizations, like any zoos, declined to $16 billion when adjusted for inflation — that’s a nearly 9% drop.

There’s a shift where many ultra-wealthy individuals have decided to park money inside of donor-advised funds instead of foundations, which are required to grant at least 5% of their assets each year, in accordance with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2022, contributions to donor-advised funds hit $86 billion — which is $8 billion more than in 2021 — according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

There’s interest in donors stashing money in these special funds because there’s the ability for individuals to get bigger tax deductions than a traditional foundation and there’s fewer rules about transparency of who the donors to a fund might be.

Sometimes private foundations hit their payout requirement by donating money to these donor-advised funds which don’t have to be granted to any nonprofits so it’s a closed loop system.

“Once you set up a donor advised fund you don’t have to grant out anything if you don’t want to,” Dewan said. “We have a large pool of money marooned out there. It’s not being granted out. [Donor-advised funds] are not family foundations. They don’t have time limitations.”

Now the goal is to start meeting with donors to offer insight about what’s possible. And he’s got one foot in the door. In 2014, Dewan was tapped to join the board of trustees of Vanguard Charitable, a donor-advised fund based in Malvern.

Dewan lauded Vanguard’s efforts as a sponsor for donor-advised funds — which means it’s a fund manager — because it does make regular grants despite not being required to do so under tax law.

For example, its donors granted more than $2.6 billion to nonprofits in 2023, an uptick of 39% compared to 2022.

He stepped down from his role as a trustee at Vanguard Charitable last year after serving his term.

“We’re not competing with any other foundation,” Dewan said. “We’re trying to give [nonprofits] new sources of funding that we think can make change in this region.”