In West Philly, HopePHL celebrates local artists at Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival
The festival was voted Metro Philly’s Best Annual Festival in 2022 and has been nominated again this year.
For its 17th year, HopePHL showcased Philadelphia musicians at its annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz and Arts Festival in Saunders Park.
“Music brings everyone together,” said Kathy Desmond, the president of HopePHL. Desmond spoke on the neighborhood’s history of jazz and the organization’s intention of bringing “music and art back to the community.”
Despite the heat, thousands gathered throughout the day to explore local vendors, enjoy food trucks, participate in children’s activities, and listen to back-to-back jazz performances. The festival featured Spontaneous Creativity with Duane Eubanks as its headliner.
Leo Robert Gadson, the festival’s main curator, wanted this year’s lineup to consist of all local artists. “I get all the local artists in the area to come over here and play for us because we have people that played on that stage when they were 13 years old, and now they are major artists in the world,” said Gadson.
“We just want to make sure that we play music that reaches people’s hearts as opposed to their minds and their thoughts,” said Glenn Bryan, one of this year’s performers.
Bryan has performed alongside his jazz band at Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival since the festival’s first year. As a local Philadelphia artist, Bryan shared his appreciation for how the festival gives back to the community. “Vendors have an opportunity to vend, and musicians have an opportunity to play,” said Bryan.
Many local businesses attend the festival in hopes of gaining visibility. Kayla Preito, the creator of Bluefish Bakes, sold her cupcakes alongside her relatives’ businesses. “Our family has been vending here for a while and this is our first time, so we plan to continue the legacy,” said Preito. As a new business owner and West Philadelphia local, Preito expressed her feelings about vending at the festival. “It’s fantastic to give back to the community, be back in the community, and be a part of the community myself.”
The free day-long festival has served as a gathering point for residents and community members since its debut in 2007. Hosted by HopePHL, a nonprofit that offers safe housing and social services to thousands of Philadelphians, the festival is sponsored by 17 corporations and businesses.
Outside of vendors, children’s art was also highlighted at the festival. Jazz-themed artwork from students at Morton McMichael and Martha Washington Elementary Schools decorated the park and children were encouraged to participate creatively at the Penn Museum’s Children’s Village with crafts and more.
Several community organizers and activists were honored during the community award ceremony. Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes was in attendance and presented Callalily Coursar with the Outstanding Years of Service Award for her 35 years of work at the East Parkside Residents Association. Coursar is retiring this year at the age of 94.
“The thing that makes it special is that it is a home-grown festival that focuses on a lot of the touch points of our work: bringing business together, bringing the community together, using art as an organizing tool, and looking at some of our key landmarks like Saunders Park,” said James Wright, the director of strategic partnerships and majors gifts at HopePHL.
As one of the only festivals in Philadelphia solely focused on jazz and uplifting local businesses, artists, and musicians, the annual Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival continues to provide West Philadelphia and its jazz scene with undeniable support.
