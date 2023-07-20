Leo Robert Gadson, the festival’s main curator, wanted this year’s lineup to consist of all local artists. “I get all the local artists in the area to come over here and play for us because we have people that played on that stage when they were 13 years old, and now they are major artists in the world,” said Gadson.

“We just want to make sure that we play music that reaches people’s hearts as opposed to their minds and their thoughts,” said Glenn Bryan, one of this year’s performers.

Bryan has performed alongside his jazz band at Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival since the festival’s first year. As a local Philadelphia artist, Bryan shared his appreciation for how the festival gives back to the community. “Vendors have an opportunity to vend, and musicians have an opportunity to play,” said Bryan.

Many local businesses attend the festival in hopes of gaining visibility. Kayla Preito, the creator of Bluefish Bakes, sold her cupcakes alongside her relatives’ businesses. “Our family has been vending here for a while and this is our first time, so we plan to continue the legacy,” said Preito. As a new business owner and West Philadelphia local, Preito expressed her feelings about vending at the festival. “It’s fantastic to give back to the community, be back in the community, and be a part of the community myself.”

The free day-long festival has served as a gathering point for residents and community members since its debut in 2007. Hosted by HopePHL, a nonprofit that offers safe housing and social services to thousands of Philadelphians, the festival is sponsored by 17 corporations and businesses.