Philly water rates could soon rise under city proposal

The Philadelphia Water Department has filed for a rate hike.

The two-part filing will include an increase designed to cover “costs of essential services” to keep the city’s municipally-owned utility stable, according to a statement from the city.

The filing cited “rising costs of labor, chemicals, materials equipment, lab services and capital costs” as factors in needing a rate hike.

The hike amounts to $8 a year for the first year on an average consumer bill. That is expected to generate $80 million for the fiscal year beginning Sept. 1. The second-year increase for an average customer would be just under $6.50. That would create an extra $60 million for the fiscal year beginning on Sept. 1, 2024, according to the filing.