Philadelphia water safe to drink through Tuesday afternoon after chemical spill

The Philadelphia water department “has analyzed a variety of samples from the river and raw water basin using infrared spectroscopy and gas chromatography,” city officials said.

“Contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have not been found” in the city water system, officials said.

Officials said they will continue to track the spill closely and vowed to notify the public immediately if water quality sampling indicates a potential effect on the river water entering the Baxter Water Treatment Plant in northeast Philadelphia downstream from the spill.

On Sunday, Philadelphia residents were recommended to buy bottled water as a precaution, but officials later stressed that the water was safe to drink.

“The Philadelphia Water Department is now confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. There is no need to buy water at this time. Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time,” said officials.

Officials said intakes to the city’s Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant were closed after the spill, but they were opened at 12:15 a.m. on March 26 to maintain minimal water levels to avoid damage to equipment and to supply water for fire safety and other other essential needs.

PWD closed the intakes at 5 a.m. Sunday.

While testing was underway, officials suggested residents should consider buying bottled water. But the latest results have shown that there is no contamination in the Philadelphia system, according to Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation.

“I want to reiterate there was never any contamination in Philadelphia Water Department’s system. There was contamination in the Delaware River, but we shut off the intake to the river and we’re operating off of water that was not contaminated. When we opened the intake, we were able to verify that we brought in water that was not contaminated. So currently there is no contamination in the Philadelphia system,” said Carroll during a 5 p.m. briefing.

Officials say the water that is currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia and remains safe to drink and use for bathing, cooking, and washing.

Carroll said more water will be taken into the Baxter Plant Sunday night and it will be tested.

“We will be testing that water throughout the day. And that water will take about 24 hours for it to work its way through. And if at any point we find contamination and we will let people know about that,” Carroll added.