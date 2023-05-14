Through this partnership, IndeVets has identified five veterinarians who will volunteer as Lifeboat program peer counselors. IndeVets is also providing financial support for the group’s initiatives.

Veterinary medicine is a field with “very high pressure working conditions, [and] long hours,” said Marissa Brunetti, Chief Veterinary Officer for IndeVets. It’s not just a “puppy and kitten associated field,” she said.

“We deal with people as well as pets,” she said. “We deal with a lot of ethical challenges and moral challenges when dealing [with] and seeing pets that may not be able to afford care. We also have the highest debt to income ratio of all the medical professions.”

Since 2017, IndeVets has provided professional support to local animal hospitals looking to recruit veterinarians on staff, help fund treatment costs for pets, and address mental health issues and burnout. The last of which, Brunetti said, has continued to amplify in the last two decades.

“Cyberbullying has become very big in our profession,” she said. “Sometimes we do get some backlash online, and that’s really led to a lot of compassion fatigue and burnout.”

As a former practicing veterinary clinician herself, Brunetti experienced this during her thirteen years in the field.

“I have worked in all aspects of veterinary medicine. And so I’ve been able to unfortunately see and experience some moral injury myself.”