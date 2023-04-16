Carranza’s goal pulls Union into 2-2 draw with Fire

Julián Carranza’s goal in the 65th minute pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

The draw snapped a four-game losing streak on the road for Philadelphia, the Union’s longest since 2017-2018, when the team lost six straight.

But the Union (2-4-2) haven’s won in five straight games overall. The team’s last victory was a 1-0 decision over Chicago back on March 11.

Chicago (2-1-4) remained undefeated in the last five matches.