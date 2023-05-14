Carranza’s goal sends Union to 2-1 victory over Rapids

Julian Carranza scored the go-ahead goal and the Philadelphia Union came from behind to down the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Union (5-4-2) have won three straight and they’re undefeated in their last four league games.

The Rapids (2-4-6) still have yet to win a match at home this season, with three draws and two losses. It was Colorado’s first loss after going unbeaten in seven straight games.

The match was marked by a scuffle between the two teams in stoppage time. Colorado’s Braian Galvan and Philadelphia’s Jesus Bueno were each handed red cards and sent off.