Trump’s transportation officials buck a long-held practice of using ‘road diets’ to slow speeders

A stylist was just starting her shift at a salon in Kansas City, Missouri, when a car smashed through the storefront window and landed in the waiting area a few feet away.

Such crashes were so common along 31st Street that business owners regularly texted one another photos showing the damage caused by vehicles speeding along the four-lane road lined with shops, bars and restaurants, which drivers used as a shortcut between major highways.

“A wide road makes people think, ‘We’ll just drive as fast as we want on it,'” said Ryan Ferrell, who owns the property housing the salon, a bookstore and apartments above.

When concrete sidewalk barriers didn’t work, Ferrell and other business leaders campaigned to put the street on a “road diet.”

Removing lanes has been a tool numerous cities have used for years to calm traffic, despite resistance from some Republican governors. President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t like it either.

Federal transportation officials once heralded road diets for cutting crashes by 19% to 47%, but criteria for an upcoming round of road safety grants say projects aimed at “reducing lane capacity” should be considered “less favorably,” the administration said.

Forcing travelers into more constrained spaces “can lead to crashes, erratic maneuvers, and a false sense of security that puts everyone at risk,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in an email statement to The Associated Press. “The update reflects the Department’s concerns about the safety hazards associated with congestion.”

Add a gas line, subtract some traffic lanes

Kansas City saved some money when it converted 31st Street in 2022 because a gas line was going in anyway. It reopened with one lane in each direction instead of two, a shared turn lane near the signalized intersections, better pedestrian crossings and protected on-street parking spaces.

Road diets are now an almost automatic part of the process in Kansas City whenever a street is up for repaving. For years, federal guidelines said lane reductions were usually appropriate on roads carrying fewer than 25,000 vehicles a day. Most of the city’s four-lane roads don’t meet that threshold.

Bobby Evans, an urban planner at the Mid-America Regional Council who has worked on Kansas City’s road diets, calls the strategy “a smashing success” and one of the most effective tools at reducing speed, crashes and injuries.

“In the architectural world you’d call it environmental determinism,” Evans said. “You want to make it so they don’t feel comfortable going too fast. You’re really not slowing them down. You’re bringing them back to the speed limit.”