All of the artists will be working under the gaze of the public – who will be able to watch their techniques, experiments, missteps, and recoveries.

“I’ll even ask a stranger’s opinion,” said muralist Frank Chappell, who was rolling out white primer a few feet away. “Like, what do you think about this right here? If what they say makes more sense, I’ll probably just change it.”

That interaction with the public is what sets Tiny Room apart from other summer arts festivals, which typically invite people into the space once the artwork is complete. This festival shows how the sausage is made.

“When you see a painting in a gallery, there might be six different paintings underneath that,” said co-founder YaYa Horne. “We’re taking away the mystery and allowing people to come in and converse and interact with artists, which is something that’s not done.”

Horne and her partner Damion Ward started Tiny Room for Elephants in 2014 as an underground festival and party at undisclosed warehouse locations – which Ward is still, to this day, wary of revealing. It became a more legitimate festival when it moved to the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, then, in 2019, expanded into the 50,000+ square-foot space at Cherry Street Pier.

After a pandemic pause, this year’s festival has more artists than ever and near-daily programming in the space while they work. At the end, on the weekend of July 21, the festival will dominate the entire pier with a blowout party, including performances from a lineup of musicians and DJs, laser light shows, and the regional finals of the Red Bull BC One breakdancing championship.

“Just harkening back to all types of creativity,” said Horne. “Dance is a huge part of that.”

Tiny Room is designed to allow the public to see how artists work and let artists see how each other work. Ward assigned each panel to an artist with a Post-it note. It’s his job to figure out who will be working next to whom for 10 days, as a social engineering experiment.

“I want people to meet other people. I want people to interact with different people that they might know and should know,” he said. “They pick up tips and tricks from other artists that they would never think about: ‘I learned how to spray paint,’ or ‘I learned how to make drippy lines.” People learn things by being next to the person that they’re with. That’s pretty cool.”