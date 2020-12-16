This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Teachers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after health care workers and nursing home residents, Mayor Jim Kenney and Dr. Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, announced Tuesday.

They could not say when the vaccine would be available.

Farley identified teachers as part of the “second big group of critical infrastructure workers” to get the vaccine. Teachers are “very likely to be exposed while on the job,” Farley said during the mayor’s press briefing Tuesday.

Kenney acknowledged that teachers aren’t among the highest risk workers — as they are unlikely to pass the infection to vulnerable people — but said it would give them a “level of comfort” and help get students back in school buildings faster.

“That will help the economy move faster,” Kenney said.