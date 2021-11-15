Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 8 injured on Sunday night

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police say six people were shot around 4 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Howard Street in the city’s Kensington section.

A 20-year-old was shot one time in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Five other victims ranging in ages between 20 and 50 years old are all expected to survive after being injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

A man who didn’t want to be identified says he saw a car speed away after the gunfire. He says a shooting like this is devastating.

“Sad because I lost my brother to violence. I was 12 when it happened,” said the man.