Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 8 injured Friday evening

The 75-year-old man and 25-year-old man are both listed as stable. The 31-year-old man was last listed as critical at an area hospital.

Also around 5 p.m., police say a man in his 20s was shot in the city’s Ogontz section. It happened on Godfrey Avenue and Limekiln Pike.

Police say the man was double parked in his running car when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting the victim twice in the head.

The victim tried to drive away but ultimately crashed the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Around 7:30 p.m., gunfire rang out on the 5300 block of Charles Street in the city’s Wissinoming section.

Four shooting victims were found inside and outside of a home on the block, according to investigators.

The victims include a 32-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a fourth victim in his 30s. Three of the four victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

And just after 10 p.m., police say a man and woman were shot on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the man died in the shooting. The woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.