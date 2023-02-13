Super Bowl-sized sickout leaves SEPTA riders dealing with delays

Busch said SEPTA cannot immediately connect the massive number of sick calls to the Super Bowl.

“We’ll have to look at it a little closer after we close out the day,” he said. “So, yes, it’s a little too early to say that. And I’m not sure it’s a special circumstance this time, obviously, with the Eagles being in the Super Bowl.”

As the day progresses, Busch said he believes SEPTA will be able to re-allocate existing operators to cover all routes, but there still could be delays systemwide.

Busch could not say whether SEPTA sees similar outages after every Super Bowl.

There has been a push to make the day after the big game a holiday, to no avail.

The School District of Philadelphia was among those that opened its doors two hours late in expectation of a slow start to the day.