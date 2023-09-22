Pennsylvania Education

‘We can’t feed our families’: Philly cafeteria workers, climate staff demand higher pay as contract deadline looms

“Cafeteria workers are just as important as the teachers,” said Local 54 member Ronnette Lark.

A union member holds up a sign that reads

Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union representing 1,900 food service and student climate workers at Philadelphia public schools, rally for better wages outside the school district administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 100 union protesters rallied outside the School District of Philadelphia’s headquarters Thursday to demand higher pay.

The members of Unite Here Local 634 consist of 1,900 cafeteria workers and climate staff,  who work across the district’s 216 schools.

Earlier this month they voted unanimously to empower union leadership to call a strike if no  agreement is reached. The contract with the district is scheduled to expire September 30.

  • A close-up of Nicole Hunt, speaking at a podium.
    Nicole Hunt, president of Unite Here Local 634, speaks to union members and supporters outside the Philadelphia school administration building. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Union members hold a sign that reads
    Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union representing 1,900 food service and student climate workers at Philadelphia public schools, rally for better wages outside the school district administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Councilmember Kendra Brooks speaks at a podium as union members cheer behind her.
    Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks addresses members of Unite Here Local 634 during a rally outside the Philadelphia school administration building. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Nicole Hunt speaks to a group of union members.
    Nicole Hunt, president of Unite Here Local 634, speaks to union members and supporters outside the Philadelphia school administration building. The union represents 1,900 food service and student climate workers in Philadelphia public schools. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A union member holds a sign that reads
    Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union representing 1,900 food service and student climate workers at Philadelphia public schools, rally for better wages outside the school district administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Union members walk in front of the School District of Philadelphia headquarters building.
    Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union representing 1,900 food service and student climate workers at Philadelphia public schools, rally for better wages outside the school district administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The decision was announced by Nicole Hunt, president of Local 634.

The vote represents an authorization, not a strike, and the employees will continue working unless a strike is called.

Tanya Edmonds is a union trustee and a food service worker in Chestnut Hill.

She says she’s worked with the district for 20 years and finds times harder now than ever before.

“We are feeding the kids but can’t feed our families, we are climate staff keeping children safe but cannot make enough money to live in a safe neighborhood,” she said.

Tanya Edmonds speaks at a podium as union members gathered around her listen.
Philadelphia schools food service worker Tanya Edmonds addresses fellow members of Unite Here Local 634 during a rally outside the school administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Dajenaba Blackwell, a housekeeper in Atlantic City from Local 54, says she came to show support.  “It’s time for a raise. These workers have been underpaid for the last several years, especially in Philadelphia,” she said.

Fellow Local 54 member Ronnette Lark, also from Atlantic City, said they both faced the same situation last year.

“We were just fighting for a raise a year ago. We all come out to support our brothers and sisters,” Lark said.

Union representatives Ronette Lark (left) and Dajenaba Blackwell pose for a photo at the rally.
Union representatives Ronette Lark (left) and Dajenaba Blackwell participate in a rally in support of Unite Here Local 634. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Cafeteria workers are just as important as the teachers, they feed the kids, they are just as important as everyone else in the schools,” she added.

Edmonds says they will meet with the district Friday in hopes of reaching an agreement.

In a statement, district spokesperson Monique Braxton said the district “recognizes the central roles our food service staff and student climate staff play as members of our school communities.”

“We’re committed to a contract that values and supports these members of our team. As we approach the expiration of the current contract, we’re confident that we can reach an agreement with UNITE Here! Local 634 that serves our students, our staff, and our schools.”

Part of the series

Ways to Donate