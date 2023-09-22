The decision was announced by Nicole Hunt, president of Local 634.

The vote represents an authorization, not a strike, and the employees will continue working unless a strike is called.

Tanya Edmonds is a union trustee and a food service worker in Chestnut Hill.

She says she’s worked with the district for 20 years and finds times harder now than ever before.

“We are feeding the kids but can’t feed our families, we are climate staff keeping children safe but cannot make enough money to live in a safe neighborhood,” she said.

Dajenaba Blackwell, a housekeeper in Atlantic City from Local 54, says she came to show support. “It’s time for a raise. These workers have been underpaid for the last several years, especially in Philadelphia,” she said.

Fellow Local 54 member Ronnette Lark, also from Atlantic City, said they both faced the same situation last year.

“We were just fighting for a raise a year ago. We all come out to support our brothers and sisters,” Lark said.

“Cafeteria workers are just as important as the teachers, they feed the kids, they are just as important as everyone else in the schools,” she added.