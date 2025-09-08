Philadelphia’s school selection starts today. Here is everything you need to know

What is the school selection application?

The School District of Philadelphia’s school selection process allows students to apply for any district school with available space for the 2026–2027 school year. This application does not apply to private or charter schools.

There are three types of schools that are participating in the selection process: criteria-based schools, citywide schools and neighborhood schools, which the district calls “catchment schools.”

Students who live outside city boundaries can participate in the school selection process. However, residents of the city are given priority over nonarea residents. Also, nonresident students must pay tuition and won’t be admitted to schools where their enrollment would displace a resident student.

This process also does not apply to students who plan to attend their designated neighborhood schools. To enroll in the school, visit its website for details.

Key changes to the 2026–2027 school selection process

One major change to the application process this year is the acceptance of standardized assessments for criteria-based schools.

On top of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, the TerraNova, the Educational Records Bureau-Comprehensive Testing Program and state standardized assessments from other states will be accepted.

Since this is the first year the list has changed, assessments accepted in the previous year — such as the California Assessment Test, Educational Records Bureau’s Independent School Entrance Exam, the Iowa test or Secondary School Assessment Test — will continue to be accepted, so long as the test is dated 2024.

Any test dated 2025 must be from the updated list.

In addition to the changes to the standardized assessments, several lottery preferences have been changed or updated.

The zip code preferences have been updated to 19121, 19132, 19133, 191135, 19136 and 19140 to reflect the areas that have the lowest representation accepting offers over the last four years.

For those applying to career and technical education schools, preference will be given to students who are currently attending a district middle school program that is similar to the program they are applying to for high school.

Siblings and twins now get preference when applying to non-criteria-based schools during the same application cycle. This applies only to siblings who have the same parent or guardian and have the same school ranking for both siblings.