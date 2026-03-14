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Jayden Jiang, a sixth grader at Girard Academic Music Program, won the WHYY-Billy Penn Regional Philadelphia Spelling Bee on Saturday.

Jiang bested more than 40 students at WHYY headquarters in Philadelphia to take home the regional title for the third year in a row. He correctly spelled “merino,” followed by “mochi,” to win the contest.

WHYY will send Jiang, together with South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee champion Isaac Geremew, on an all-expenses-paid trip at the end of May to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Jiang said winning the regional competition this year is “mindblowing.” He’s looking forward to heading into the national competition with more experience, he said.

“I won’t be as nervous as I was on the first time I went to the stage, but still, I’ll be very nervous,” he said. “ It’s like 100 times the size of the crowd at nationals.”

All students participating in Saturday’s bee were champions of their middle and elementary school competitions. Award-winning journalist Tracey Matisak hosted the event.