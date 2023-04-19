Philly gets poor grade on air quality in new report

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The American Lung Association didn’t have much positive to report in its evaluation of air quality in the 16-county Philadelphia region.

The 24th annual State of the Air report did find “the new best-ever marks for ozone and long-term measures of fine particle pollution,” said ALA’s chief mission officer Deborah Brown.

But on the whole, the results were not so good.

“The number of unhealthy days for ozone smog continues to earn an ‘F’ grade, and the 24-hour measure of particle pollution in the area earned a ‘D’ grade with the number of unhealthy days remaining unchanged in this year’s report when compared to last year,” Brown said.

Even for those with healthy lungs, ground level ozone and particle pollution can be dangerous. “Breathing these pollutants in can cause asthma attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular harm, including heart attacks and stroke and even early death,” she said.