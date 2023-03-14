Man drives minivan into front of Philadelphia police headquarters on Broad Street

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the building's entrance.

    By
  • Corey Davis, 6abc digital staff
    • March 14, 2023
A minivan is seen after a driver crashed into the front of Philadelphia police headquarters

A minivan is seen after a driver crashed into the front of Philadelphia police headquarters. (Corey Davis/6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man crashed a minivan into the front doors of Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the building on Broad Street. The vehicle crashed into the front of the building, but did not go inside of the lobby.

The Action Cam was nearby and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The man driving the minivan could be heard yelling, “They’re killing me, they’re killing me,” and police officers dragged him out of the vehicle.

He was taken into police headquarters for questioning but was then seen getting into a patrol car.

When Action News reporter Corey Davis asked the man who was killing him, the man said the police were.

Officers ran out of the building, taped off the area, and secured the front lobby.

It was not clear if the crash was intentional.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate