Man drives minivan into front of Philadelphia police headquarters on Broad Street

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man crashed a minivan into the front doors of Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the building on Broad Street. The vehicle crashed into the front of the building, but did not go inside of the lobby.

The Action Cam was nearby and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The man driving the minivan could be heard yelling, “They’re killing me, they’re killing me,” and police officers dragged him out of the vehicle.