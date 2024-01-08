Philadelphia Police Department kicks off efforts to recruit more officers
The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off effort this week to recruit more officers.
The department is accepting applications Monday through February 2.
The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.
For more information on how to apply, visit JoinPhillyPD.com.
Today is the day! Applications for Police Officer Recruit are NOW OPEN! Visit https://t.co/9Ig1Jz02Yy to learn more about the nation's finest police department, and how to apply! #OurCityNeedsYou pic.twitter.com/bY2HjiZXry— Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 8, 2024
The city is also waiving a requirement that new officers must live in the city for a year before joining the force to boost dwindling ranks.
Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city on her first day on the job to combat gun violence that left 410 people dead last year.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.