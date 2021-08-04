Chief Inspector Altovise Love-Craighead of the police department community relations bureau said that, because people joined together after the vandalism to rebuild, the center lives again.

“Businesses, public officials, residents,” Love-Craighead said, “When they come together to protect and support what belongs to them, when they feel they have a stake in what belongs to them this is what can happen, it’s powerful.”

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal was also in attendance at the Parkside rally. She said the no snitching rule must end for violence to diminish in the city.

“The no-snitch rule is made up by criminals, so if you are a law-abiding citizen you shouldn’t abide by that law,” Bilal said. “Criminals make it up for criminals, not for people who do good, who want to see cities safe, who want to see their streets safe. Criminals don’t abide by that rule, so if you see something, say something.”

At the Parkside rally, Mayor Jim Kenney aimed to articulate what he called only “positive thoughts” when questioned about the violence that has put the city on a record-setting pace for homicides.

“We had a couple of good weekends in the past two weekends, not good weekends because we still lost people,” Kenney said. “We are working every day and every way we can to reduce this problem.”

At another rally attended by the mayor and about 100 others at the Zion Baptist Church at Broad and Venango, Kyle Bedley spoke about how he would handle the ongoing violence.

“It would be like China, get rid of all the guns, first of all, that way nobody could shoot anybody. I know that’s a big thing in America to do but that’s what I would do to start with.”

Civilian use of firearms is completely banned in China.