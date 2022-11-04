Philly sports fans experience highs and lows as Phillies and Eagles play the same night
Broad Street was abuzz Thursday night with both the Phillies and the Eagles playing: one looking to win the World Series, and the other looking to maintain perfection.
The Phillies entered Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park coming off a tough loss, in which they were on the wrong side of the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic.
After nine innings, the Phillies fell short against the Houston Astros 3-2. Kyle Schwarber hit his fifth home run of the postseason, but a home run and 2 RBIs from Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and an RBI from DH Yordan Álvarez was enough to give Houston the series advantage.
Game 6 will take place at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 8:03 p.m. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will start on the mound.
Meanwhile at NRG Stadium in Texas, the Eagles entered their matchup with the Houston Texans undefeated, standing alone at the top of the NFC.
The Eagles emerged victorious 29-17, after being tied at the end of the first half. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns to wide receivers Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown, while Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell each rushed in for a touchdown. The Eagles improved their record to 8-0.
Philly sports fans had both teams on their minds outside of Citizens Bank Park, but the Phillies definitely had top-billing for fans there.
Vanessa Robinson was stoked for the Phils chances at redemption, basically not even worrying about the aftermath from Wednesday’s game.
“It’s a new night and it doesn’t matter,” Robinson said. “It matters tonight, not yesterday, got to live in the present.”
Connor Rink was rocking an Eagles jersey, but the Phillies hat on his head made it pretty clear what was on his mind Thursday night.
“Obviously I have my money on the birds, but the Phillies are in the biggest series,” Rink said.
Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard started Game 5 on the mound Thursday. Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander pitched for the Astros.
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career game last week with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
This is the seventh time in history and first since 2011, that a World Series game and a NFL game involving the same two metro areas happened on the same day. And it is the second time it has happened in Philadelphia.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.