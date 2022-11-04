Broad Street was abuzz Thursday night with both the Phillies and the Eagles playing: one looking to win the World Series, and the other looking to maintain perfection.

The Phillies entered Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park coming off a tough loss, in which they were on the wrong side of the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic.

After nine innings, the Phillies fell short against the Houston Astros 3-2. Kyle Schwarber hit his fifth home run of the postseason, but a home run and 2 RBIs from Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and an RBI from DH Yordan Álvarez was enough to give Houston the series advantage.

Game 6 will take place at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 8:03 p.m. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler will start on the mound.