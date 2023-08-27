The in-person proceedings of the convention were capped off with the Online Journalism Awards Ceremony and Banquet, hosted by Gene Demby, co-host of NPR’s Code Switch podcast and South Philly Native.

Resolve Philly co-founders and co-Executive Directors Jean Friedman-Rudovsky and Cassie Haynes won the 2023 Impact Award.

Mandy Jenkins, a former ONA board president who died in February at 42, was honored posthumously with the 2023 Rich Jaroslovsky Founder Award.

On Saturday morning, ONA announced that a few attendees had tested positive for COVID-19, advising participants to wear masks for the remaining sessions and those who were feeling unwell to isolate.

A second virtual-only portion of the conference will start on Sept. 28 and 29 with ONA23:Onward.

“It has been thrilling to be part of ONA’s first time hosting the conference in Philadelphia, and I’m excited to continue some of these conversations online next month with ONA23: Onward,” Bunting said “ONA’s conference is well-known for its high energy. With ONA23: Onward, we’re offering a more relaxed virtual mini-conference, featuring discussions of what’s next for AI tools, design and news revenue.”

Next year’s ONA convention will be in Atlanta, from Sept.18 to 21, 2024.