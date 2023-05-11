As they marched along the sidewalk with signs and flags, workers called for higher wages on par with other health networks in the region, more security measures in and around the hospital, and additional protocols to prevent and address incidents of workplace violence.

Carla Le’coin, a maternal health registered nurse, has worked at Einstein since 1988. She said she’s seen violence against health care workers escalate over the years and become the norm.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some situations where nurses were touched without consent, they’re brutalized,” she said. “Someone — actually an employee — had her finger bitten off and she was asked to return the next day to work.”

Wright, who works at Einstein’s Crisis Response Center for mental and behavioral health emergencies, said the levels of violence in recent years aren’t entirely unsurprising, given a rise in complex cases coming through hospitals during the pandemic.

“Along with just more people, and people being sicker and people being more stressed, along with that comes more people who are frustrated and just unstable,” Wright said, “and sometimes who become violent.”

Staffing shortfalls have always been a reoccurring issue, Le’coin said, but especially so following the pandemic when many hospital systems were forced to hire travel nurses and temporary workers to meet high demand.

About one-third of nurses reported in a national survey this month that they intend to leave their career because of the pandemic.

There are about 300 unionized nursing vacancies at the Einstein hospital in Philadelphia, according to union leaders. Le’coin said changes need to be made in order to attract new nurses and keep seasoned ones like herself.

“So when your loved ones, when you come in, you’re taken care of,” Le’coin said. “There are enough nurses to take care of you, to support you, to teach you how to care for yourself after discharge.”