The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been monitoring an uptick in strep throat cases since the fall. The agency warned health providers of an increase in the number of invasive strep infections, which goes beyond the throat and moves into the blood, muscles, and lungs.

Strep spreads through contact with respiratory droplets that contain the bacteria. This can happen from coughing or sneezing, or if someone shares drinking glasses or eating utensils with a person who is sick.

Infections are most common among children 5 to 15 years old, and a typical season for strep throat coincides with the school year.

In Philadelphia, Dr. Dan Taylor, a pediatrician at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, said cases have been consistently high this winter and spring.

“Strep is very predictable, typically,” Taylor said. “What we haven’t predicted in 2023 is, at least anecdotally, a doubling of strep infections that we’re seeing here. It’s an everyday occurrence, multiple times a day.”

At the same time, there’s been a nationwide shortage of liquid amoxicillin, the bubble gum pink antibiotic usually prescribed to children for strep throat and other infections.

Taylor said this has been an issue especially for children who have difficulty taking medications as chewables or pills.

“We’ve heard families that actually have called our nurses and said, ‘I’ve gone to three, four pharmacies and they don’t have amoxicillin,’ and we have had to change it to a second-line treatment,” he said.