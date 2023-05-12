The New York City-based artist came to Fargo about every two months for almost five years to devise ways to enroll and lead the surrounding community through a design process.

That process included making pottery bowls, performing traditional Native American dances, and cooking frybread, all as a means to guide the surrounding population into thinking critically about what their community wants the new outdoor space to be. That population includes Native Americans, immigrants from an estimated 20 countries, and children who would ultimately be the ones playing in the new park.

At the same time, Brookner had to navigate a bureaucracy of city departments and engineers through a creative process that at times could be “ambiguous,” according to an evaluation report the city commissioned after the project.

”The city did not have any set administrative process for art, acquiring art, or building amenities,” read the report, “Integrating Artists and City Planning: The Fargo Project Lessons Learned.” “The city planner, engineer, and administrator had to be comfortable with the uncertainty of the city’s role.”

Crutchfield credits Brookner’s personal intelligence, curiosity, and demeanor — her “deep listening” — with helping the city of Fargo become comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“It was more about, ‘This is something new and different, maybe we can learn something,’” she said. “It was more from a curiosity perspective, of a unicorn coming into City Hall.”

What the city discovered was that the problem it identified, of many acres of public land rendered unusable by flooding retention pools, was only the first problem. Crutchfield said when Brookner attempted to stage a large-scale community event for a design charrette with the neighbors, she discovered the neighborhood had no public gathering space of any significance.

“Usually we look at churches, schools, gymnasiums to find these meeting spaces, and we couldn’t find one,” she said. “So we’re looking at the neighborhood in a different way.”

The project also ran longer than anyone anticipated. What was supposed to be a one-year engagement became a five-year project.

Unfortunately, Brookner did not see the end result. She died of cancer in 2015 before construction was completed.

The Fargo Project not only changed Rabnus Park, but City Hall itself. Crutchfield said city staff had a deeper sense of the communities of Fargo.

“For one of our meetings, we thought we were going to a community meeting with a Bhutanese family, and it turned out we were invited to a wedding,” she said. “We actually went to the wedding first, and then we could talk about the space with the elders.”

“This is going to sound really trite, but when you’re in government and bureaucracy you can imagine there’s just a lot of fires I’m putting out every day, all day,” she said. “I would have these moments of inspiration, like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is why I became a landscape architect. This is why I became a city planner. This is why I work for the community. This is why.’”

Minneapolis, Minnesota

For 10 years, the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has embedded artists into various city departments to improve the staffs’ work. Artists in the Creative CityMaking program typically help with efforts to build trust with communities and engage residents in city initiatives.

Like in Fargo, the CityMaking artists in Minneapolis both help the city reach outward to its residents, and look inward to the departments and their sometimes inequitable structures and attitudes.

In 2015, artists Mankwe Ndosi and Reggie Prim started working with housing inspectors in Minneapolis’ Regulatory Services. They learned the relationships between tenants and inspectors is often acrimonious, and the regulatory staff is frequently burned out.

They also learned that inspectors “had uneven perceptions of the disparities faced by communities of color who make up a majority of the tenants the project was focused on reaching,” according to a report by the National Endowment for the Arts, which funded the Creative CityMaking program.

The artist’s first step was not to work with tenants, but city inspectors. They engaged Regulatory Services staff in performance techniques of Theater of the Oppressed, a theater movement that aims to build direct relationships between performers and audiences, usually toward social justice ends.

“We think we need to get some skills under your belt to be able to be receptive to the community that you’re going to engage,” the artists said in a statement. The project, Hearing Tenants Voices, lasted four years until 2019.

A 2021 evaluation report commissioned by Minneapolis’s Office of Arts and Culture recommended artists in the Creative CityMaking (CCM) program be selected based on their previous community-building and social justice work. In that way, city staff might adjust themselves to the work of the artist, rather than vice-versa with the artist complying to the needs of the department.

“CCM allows city staff to join as partners in this work and find the intersections between the needs of their department and the social change work of the artists and their communities,” read the report.

In Philadelphia, Jane Golden sees the Minneapolis Creative CityMaking program as a model for how the city can leverage artists toward solving serious civic problems. As the leader of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Golden already does similar partnerships, called Porch Light, with the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.

She said to make such a program more accepted and widespread within city government, with its staunchly entrenched hierarchies, would take the will of the new mayor.

“Where you are in city government really matters,” Golden said. “If the mayor has your back, it’s a big difference. It can be life changing, actually, in how you do business.”

