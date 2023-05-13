Activist Charles Horton was shot and left paralyzed. He asked candidates what they would do to support and protect newly disabled Philadelphians. Rebecca Rhynhart plans a multi-faceted approach. “Strategies [include] group violence intervention, cure violence, cognitive behavioral therapy, [and] focusing on those most likely to shoot or be shot, offering them a way out of that lifestyle with consequences if they don’t take it,” said the former city controller.

City planners, said former Judge Jimmy DeLeon, should work on new adaptive developments. “There’s 42,000 units in the city that are vacant,” he said. “We need to take at least one third to one half of those units and develop them into affordable housing [including] affordable housing for the disabled… you will eventually have, within the first term of me as mayor, 50% of the housing for accessible, affordable housing for the disabled.”

Helen Gym’s representative, Leigh Owens, cited a 2017 bill in which Gym had made rules around keeping sidewalks safe and maintained. “When she introduced the bill there were very few if any protections for pedestrians… The bill represented one of the first steps in guaranteeing sidewalk safety and accessibility for every pedestrian. As mayor she would continue that work.”

Charles Horton, who runs a support group for fellow gunshot victims who use wheelchairs, had mixed reviews of the forum, as did the audience streaming the event online. “Some of [the candidates] had some things that were valid and some things that we didn’t really know, and some candidates showed that they were totally out of touch with the community,” Horton said. “The language and terminologies that were used are outdated and it just was kind of derogatory.”

Candidates who didn’t attend left some people feeling disappointed, according to Horton. “What does that say about them wanting to be a part of our community when we are 16% of the community… you’re missing a larger block of your constituency that you need to represent. You didn’t care enough to even show up here.”

Jule Ann Lieberman says she’s excited by new voting options for people with disabilities. She especially hopes more candidates will intentionally involve the disabled community in their campaigns, and wants to make it easier to connect people to resources. “I encourage anyone with a disability, no matter what kind, sensory or physical or cognitive, to not let this opportunity pass to have your voices known. Because if you don’t let the people know that are going to be making these laws and regulations aware of what your needs are and what your choices are, then our progress is going to be halted.”

