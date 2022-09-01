In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated more than 5,200 people suffered accidental fatal overdoses last year.

Nicole Bixler is the President of Operation In My Backyard, an organization advocating for harm reduction which includes practices aiming to minimize negative health impacts associated with drug use.

She says the group has lost six loved ones within the past year and events like this could help break the stigmas associated with suffering from drug addiction.

“Events like this raise awareness, but they also bring like-minded people together, and maybe people will be curious and say, “Oh, you know, what is everybody walking down the street with signs for? What’s going on in the park? Everybody is touched by this and just getting them to feel a little bit more comfortable like they don’t have to shun the group of people that are using, I think is like the first start,” Bixler said.