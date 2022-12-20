Ethics board says Philly judge ruled on cases early to leave for trip

A Philadelphia judge attempted to rule on dozens of traffic citations before the scheduled hearing date because she planned to be in Florida that day, according to a report made public Monday by the Pennsylvania body that handles complaints of judicial misconduct.

In a complaint filed with the state’s Court of Judicial Discipline last Wednesday alleging nine counts of misconduct, the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board said that Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Marissa Brumbach, a Democrat, was scheduled to consider 95 traffic citations Jan. 7. Brumbach’s request to not preside that day because she would be in Florida was not approved, according to the complaint.

Ahead of the scheduled hearings, she requested the citation files and allegedly marked 75 of them as either guilty in absentia, not guilty in absentia, or withdrawn, according to the complaint. The Judicial Conduct Board said her decisions in those cases did not become official.

Attempts to contact Brumbach and her attorney were unsuccessful.