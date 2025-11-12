From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Health officials are warning recent travelers of a possible measles exposure at the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this week.

The warning is specific to people who used Terminals A and B between 8:50 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, according to a release from the city’s Department of Public Health. Travelers are asked to verify their immunization records and be aware of possible symptoms.

In the statement, Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said the warning is precautionary and the department believes that there is no threat to the general public.

“We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles,” Raval-Nelson said. “Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, coughing, puffy eyes and rash. If left untreated, it can lead to a serious infection causing pneumonia, brain infection and death in extreme cases.

The health department said people are considered immune to measles if they meet at least one of the following criteria: were born before 1957, have already had the measles or have received two doses of the MMR vaccine. The health department recommends people get the vaccine to reduce any serious issues associated with the disease, especially if they’re unvaccinated, and refer to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC’s immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able,” Raval-Nelson said. “People planning to travel outside the United States should speak with their doctor about their travel plans and vaccinations needed.”