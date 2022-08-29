Hundreds came together Sunday in the Philadelphia suburb of Horsham to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.

The Ukrainian Folk Festival is an annual event, but organizers say this year’s festival holds a special meaning because it comes amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Organizers said it would honor the relationships created between Americans and Ukrainians as the U.S. lends a helping hand during the troubling time. Event emcee, Eugene Luciw, said the 2022 festival would be celebrated through “a veil of tears,” but it was important to celebrate Ukrainian culture.

“We’re also going to prove Moscow to be a liar, because we are a separate and distinct nation with its own language, its own music, its own dance and everything else … and nobody can deny us that freedom,” Luciw said.