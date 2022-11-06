Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so.

Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Home Depot has over 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and employs over 500,000 people. The publicly traded company is the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

Near midnight, lead organizer Vince Quiles walked out of the Northeast Philadelphia store solo, looking disappointed and a bit tired from the fight.

“It was a tall order,” Quiles told WHYY News. “I knew when I filed this petition we’d be taking on a $300 billion company. It wouldn’t be an easy fight to have. But you do these things because you believe them to be right.”

Home Depot spokesperson Margaret Smith said after the vote, “We’re happy that the associates at this store voted to continue working directly with the company. That connection is important to our culture, and we will continue listening to our associates and making The Home Depot a great place to work and grow.”