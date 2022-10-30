Workers at the Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia will vote this week to organize a union — if successful, they will be the first unionized Home Depot in the country.

Some workers from the store were joined by other local union groups and community members to rally in the Home Depot parking lot and drum up support.

About 20 people gathered, cheering for each other as they spoke about the benefits of being in a union.

Vince Quiles, the lead organizer for Home Depot Workers United, said workers have been facing union busting tactics from management, so having the support of other unions means a lot.

“For so long, they moved without impunity,” Quiles said. “And so this is just great to show support to the people in the building, feel support myself, and to remind Home Depot that there is a group of people out there who are out trying to do the right thing.”

Philadelphia unions represented at the rally were AFSCME DC 47 Locals 1723, 1739, 2187, and 2186, Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP), American Federation of Teachers Local 4531, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, Philadelphia Carpenters Local 158, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 52, and Amazonians United.

Quiles filed a union election petition in September with 106 workers’ signatures, to represent 266 employees in his unit — including merchandising, specialty, and operations associates.